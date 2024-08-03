sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:07 IST, August 3rd 2024

Olympic cheers fill the air as fans return for a 10,000-meter masterpiece and more at the track

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda took the lead with a little more than a lap left in a masterpiece of a 10,000-meter race to finish in an Olympic-record 26 minutes, 43.14 seconds in front of a roaring crowd on an electric opening night at the track.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
