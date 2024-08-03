sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:06 IST, August 3rd 2024

Olympic fans cheer on Imane Khelif during win after she faced days of online abuse

A passionate crowd showered Algerian boxer Imane Khelif with cheers during her fight Saturday at the Paris Olympics , repeatedly chanting “Imane! Imane!” before the athlete who has faced a cascade of backlash over false claims about her gender broke out in sobs following her win.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
23:06 IST, August 3rd 2024