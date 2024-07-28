Published 14:52 IST, July 28th 2024
Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games
Cardboard beds might be Paris' solution to providing athletes a place to sleep for the 2024 Olympics. But some 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place, it's a cruise ship.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:50 IST, July 28th 2024