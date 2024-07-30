sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:05 IST, July 30th 2024

Carlos Alcaraz says he's been dealing with a groin muscle problem since Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz took a medical timeout for what he said is a lingering groin muscle issue in the second set of his 6-1, 7-6 (3) singles victory over Tallon Griekspoor at the Paris Olympics on Monday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz spins his racquet as he waits for the second set against Tallon Griekspoor during their men's singles second round match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
11:05 IST, July 30th 2024