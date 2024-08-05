sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:38 IST, August 5th 2024

Olympic triathlon mixed relay gets underway with swims in the Seine amid water quality concerns

Olympic triathletes plunged into the Seine River Monday morning as the mixed relay event got underway after days of uncertainty over water quality in the long-polluted Paris waterway.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
