sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 14:53 IST, August 6th 2024

Olympics 2024: Giant Whale rises from the ocean to disrupt surfing event in Paris

With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday afternoon, a surprise guest made an appearance: a whale.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris Olympics
A whale breaches during the semifinal round of the surfing competition between Brisa Hennessy and Tatiana Weston-Webb at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: Paris Olympics
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:53 IST, August 6th 2024