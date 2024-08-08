Published 19:21 IST, August 8th 2024
Olympics give athletes a chance to win gold -- and also cash in on their short time in spotlight
Noah Lyles wasted no time. After winning the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics , he promptly declared what he wanted the most as the newly anointed Fastest Man Alive.“
- Sports
5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Noah Lyles post his triumph at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
- 5 min read
