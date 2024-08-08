sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 19:21 IST, August 8th 2024

Olympics give athletes a chance to win gold -- and also cash in on their short time in spotlight

Noah Lyles wasted no time. After winning the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics , he promptly declared what he wanted the most as the newly anointed Fastest Man Alive.“

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Noah Lyles post his triumph at Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles post his triumph at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

19:21 IST, August 8th 2024