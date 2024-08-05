sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 10:24 IST, August 5th 2024

On a wild final night of swimming, U.S. sets two world records, edges Australia in gold-medal race

The United States closed out Olympic swimming with a wide range of emotions. The Americans set two world records on the final night, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske
US gold medalists Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske pose for photo on the podium for the women's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

10:24 IST, August 5th 2024