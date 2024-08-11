sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 20:38 IST, August 11th 2024

Paris and the Olympics have changed each other during their summer fling

After the 100-year wait since Paris' last Games, no one can say when France's capital and the Olympics will next embraced.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday.
The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

20:38 IST, August 11th 2024