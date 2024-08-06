sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 23:51 IST, August 6th 2024

Watch | Vinesh's Uncle Mahavir Phogat Celebrates On Wrestler's Paris Olympics Semi-Final Victory

Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period. She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat Uncle Celebrate On Wrestler's Semi Final Victory
Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat celebrates on wrestler's semi final victory at Paris Olympics 2024 | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:51 IST, August 6th 2024