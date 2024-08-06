Published 23:51 IST, August 6th 2024
Watch | Vinesh's Uncle Mahavir Phogat Celebrates On Wrestler's Paris Olympics Semi-Final Victory
Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period. She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat celebrates on wrestler's semi final victory at Paris Olympics 2024 | Image: ANI
23:51 IST, August 6th 2024