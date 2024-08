Published 12:38 IST, August 10th 2024

India at Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates & Score: Reetika in the spotlight, aims for Medal chase

India had a good finish in Day 14 after the Olympic debutant, Aman Sehrawat, won the bronze medal. Today, Reetika Hooda will be in action at Freestyle Wrestling and will feature in the qualifying events. She will be India's last hope for a medal as the quadrennial event is all set to end soon.