Published 14:07 IST, July 30th 2024
India At Paris Olympics, Day 4 Live Updates & Score: Manu & Sarabjot Win Bronze Medal Match
India aims to win medals at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh will be in the Bronze Medal round for the Mixed 10m air pistol qualifiers, while boxing will also be in the focus with Preeti Pawar competing in the pre-quarterfinals. Stay tuned for Day 4 updates from the Paris 2024 Olympics at republicworld.com.
