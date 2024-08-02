Published 10:36 IST, August 2nd 2024
Ledecky wins record 13th medal with a silver; Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass strike gold
Another romp for Summer McIntosh. A gold medal for Kate Douglass. And, to cap things off, a record-breaking night for Katie Ledecky.
United States' women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team pose with their silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France | Image: AP
