sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Ismail Haniyeh | Paris Olympics |

Published 10:36 IST, August 2nd 2024

Ledecky wins record 13th medal with a silver; Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass strike gold

Another romp for Summer McIntosh. A gold medal for Kate Douglass. And, to cap things off, a record-breaking night for Katie Ledecky.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris Olympics
United States' women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team pose with their silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

10:36 IST, August 2nd 2024