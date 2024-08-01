sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 11:21 IST, August 1st 2024

Paris Olympics: Léon Marchand pulls off the most audacious doubles in swimming history

Turns out, those comparisons to Michael Phelps weren’t farfetched at all when it comes to Léon Marchand. They certainly weren’t a burden for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Leon Marchand
Leon Marchand competes in the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

11:21 IST, August 1st 2024