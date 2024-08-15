sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:14 IST, August 15th 2024

Paris Olympics Medallist Aman Sehrawat Receives a Promotion, Northern Railways Make Him OSD

The Northern Railways on Wednesday promoted wrestler Aman Sehrawat to the post of officer on special duty (OSD), an official said. Sehrawat bagged the bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle category, becoming India's youngest ever Olympic medalist at 21.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat with his bronze medal
Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat with his bronze medal | Image: PTI
  • 1 min read
11:02 IST, August 15th 2024