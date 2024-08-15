Published 11:14 IST, August 15th 2024
Paris Olympics Medallist Aman Sehrawat Receives a Promotion, Northern Railways Make Him OSD
The Northern Railways on Wednesday promoted wrestler Aman Sehrawat to the post of officer on special duty (OSD), an official said. Sehrawat bagged the bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle category, becoming India's youngest ever Olympic medalist at 21.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat with his bronze medal | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:02 IST, August 15th 2024