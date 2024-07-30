Published 13:59 IST, July 30th 2024
Paris Olympics Medals Tally: Where Does India Stand Following Manu Bhaker's Second Bronze Medal Win?
With two medals in the bag, India are more than visible on the medals' tally. Let's take a look at where does India stand on the medals tally.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian to win two Olympic medals at a single Olympic event. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:41 IST, July 30th 2024