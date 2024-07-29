sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:59 IST, July 29th 2024

Satwik-Chirag’s Doubles Match Called Off After Opponents Withdraw, Avert Lakshya-Like Scenario

Satwik-Chirag were supposed to face off against Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel, however the match was called off after one of their competitors pulled out.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty play against Lucas Corvee & Ronan Labar during their men's doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Image: AP
