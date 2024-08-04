Published 14:34 IST, August 4th 2024
Parul finishes 8th in 3000m steeplechase heat race, fails to qualify for final round
The national record holder in women's 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary failed to qualify for the final round after finishing eighth in the heat race to end her campaign in the Paris Olympics, on Sunday.
Parul Chaudhary wins gold medal at Asian Games | Image: PTI
