Published 14:34 IST, August 4th 2024

Parul finishes 8th in 3000m steeplechase heat race, fails to qualify for final round

The national record holder in women's 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary failed to qualify for the final round after finishing eighth in the heat race to end her campaign in the Paris Olympics, on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Parul Chaudhary, Asian Games
Parul Chaudhary wins gold medal at Asian Games | Image: PTI
