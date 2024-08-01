sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:54 IST, August 1st 2024

'Please give me something to eat': After Ending Medal Hunger India's Olympic Hero Craves Dosa

"Please give me something to eat," Olympic bronze medal winning shooter Sarabjot Singh said on his arrival at India House -- a repository showing the soft power of the country that aspires to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their Bronze medal at Paris Olympics
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their Bronze medal at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
