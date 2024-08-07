sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 16:19 IST, August 7th 2024

PM asked IOA chief to take action: Sports Minister on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat and Mansukh Mandaviya
Vinesh Phogat and Mansukh Mandaviya | Image: X/SansadTV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:19 IST, August 7th 2024