Published 15:35 IST, August 16th 2024
‘There Were No ACs and It Was Hot’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks About Decision to Send 40 ACs to Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a lighthearted moment with the Indian Olympic contingent as they joke about the lack of air conditioning in Paris.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PM Modi during interaction with India's Paris Olympic contingent | Image: Narendra Modi/X.com
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
13:07 IST, August 16th 2024