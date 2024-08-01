Published 11:37 IST, August 1st 2024
Rafael Nadal isn’t sure whether he will play in Paris again after his Olympics end in a doubles loss
Rafael Nadal’s Paris Games are over. Whether he will be back to play at Roland Garros is not known right now. Even to him.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal leave the court after losing against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:37 IST, August 1st 2024