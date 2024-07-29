Published 14:27 IST, July 29th 2024
Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final
Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition at the Olympic Games here on Monday. Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final. The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.
- Sports
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ramita Jindhal | Image: PTI
