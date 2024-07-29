sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 14:27 IST, July 29th 2024

Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition at the Olympic Games here on Monday. Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final. The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ramita Jindhal
Ramita Jindhal | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:27 IST, July 29th 2024