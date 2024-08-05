Published 10:32 IST, August 5th 2024
Scottie Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62
Scottie Scheffler is the best player in golf and has an Olympic gold medal to show for it. The world's No. 1 player stormed from behind with a 62 at Le Golf National for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood.
Scottie Scheffler waves to the crowd with his gold medal for men's golf during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National | Image: AP
10:32 IST, August 5th 2024