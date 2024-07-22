Published 12:11 IST, July 22nd 2024
Sharma marks 28th birthday with T-19 finish, Schauffele wins a second Major
India’s Olympic-bound golfer Shubhankar Sharma gave himself a good send-off for Paris Games on his 28th birthday as he carded a one-over 72 in the final round to record a creditable T-19 finish at the Royal Troon in the 152nd Open here on Sunday.
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma | Image: AP
