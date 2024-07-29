sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:49 IST, July 29th 2024

Shooting: Manu-Sarabjot duo enters bronze medal round in Paris Olympics

Bhaker was sensational with her 98s in the first two series, but a 95 in the third set pulled the team down a bit. However, the pair did enough to make the medal round in the end.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manu Bhaker
India's Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
