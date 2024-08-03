Published 17:17 IST, August 3rd 2024

Simone Biles and Leon Marchand headline memorable moments at the halfway point of the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics at the halfway mark have brought the world “The Pommel Horse Guy, " a rugby star and social media sensation who wants to be on reality show “Love Island” and “The Real John Wick” in the form of a 51-year-old Turkish shooter.