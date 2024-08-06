Published 11:25 IST, August 6th 2024
Simone Biles caps Paris Olympics ‘Redemption Tour’ with one last medal — silver in floor routine
American gymnastics star Simone Biles is on the floor at Bercy Arena for the final day of competition. Biles is in both the balance beam and floor exercise finals, where she will try to add to the three golds (team , all-around and vault) she's already won in Paris.
Simone Biles holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
