Published 22:33 IST, August 2nd 2024

Simone Biles says she loves her 'black job,' an apparent clapback at Donald Trump

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles entered the fray of the U.S. presidential race on Friday with a post that appears to clap back at former President Donald Trump’s comment about “Black jobs.”“I love my black job,” Biles posted on X, in response to a post from singer Ricky Davila.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
22:32 IST, August 2nd 2024