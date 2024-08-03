sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:32 IST, August 3rd 2024

Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada' before game against Blue Jays

A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays
Image: AP
