Published 23:18 IST, August 3rd 2024
Spain vs. Colombia goes to extra time after 2-2 draw in the Olympic women's soccer tournament
Spain's quarterfinal match against Colombia at the Olympic women's soccer tournament went to extra time on Saturday.World champion Spain came back from 2-0 down to force extra time at Stade de Lyon.Irene Paredes leveled the game in the seventh minute of time added on.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
