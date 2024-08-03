Published 23:18 IST, August 3rd 2024

Spain vs. Colombia goes to extra time after 2-2 draw in the Olympic women's soccer tournament

Spain's quarterfinal match against Colombia at the Olympic women's soccer tournament went to extra time on Saturday.World champion Spain came back from 2-0 down to force extra time at Stade de Lyon.Irene Paredes leveled the game in the seventh minute of time added on.