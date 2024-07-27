Published 22:58 IST, July 27th 2024

Swanson hopes opening win at Olympics is just the start as US prepares to face Germany

After all that Mallory Swanson went through last year, she’s grateful to be in France for the Olympics. She also plans to shake things up for the U.S. team.So far she’s on track: She scored two goals in the Americans' Olympic opener, a 3-0 victory over Zambia .