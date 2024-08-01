sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 14:14 IST, August 1st 2024

‘Sensational, What a Clutch Player’: India Celebrates Swapnil Kusale’s Bronze Medal at Olympics 2024

India hails Swapnil Kusale as a clutch player, celebrating his sensational bronze medal win at the 2024 Olympics, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Swapnil Kusale
India's Swapnil Kusale reacts after after finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:14 IST, August 1st 2024