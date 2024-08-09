sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:03 IST, August 9th 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record, wins Olympic gold again in 400-meter hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again broke her own world record, powering over the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds on Thursday night to defend her Olympic title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins the women's 400-meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France | Image: AP
12:03 IST, August 9th 2024