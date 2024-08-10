Published 12:43 IST, August 10th 2024
‘That Didn’t Happen, but...’ Neeraj Shows off His Silver Medal, Apologizes for Not Securing Gold
Neeraj Chopra showed his silver medal for everyone to see and was talking to the audience. He also expressed regret to the crowd for not winning the gold medal.
Men's javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. | Image: AP
