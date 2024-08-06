Published 18:54 IST, August 6th 2024
The Final Image Of Simone Biles At The Olympics Was A Symbol Of Joy And Where The Sport Is Going
Biles, the unequivocal Greatest of All Time, and Chiles, a three-time Olympic medalist whose journey back to the Games was a testament to talent and grit, dropped down to one knee. I
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to Rebeca Andrade at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:54 IST, August 6th 2024