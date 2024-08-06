sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:08 IST, August 6th 2024

‘They Hurt Her’: Nisha Dahiya’s Coach Alleges Korean Wrestler ‘Intentionally’ Caused Injury to Nisha

Coach Virender Dahiya alleged that Nisha Dahiya's injury was intentionally inflicted by the North Korean with the goal of damaging her entire campaign.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Nisha Dahiya
India's Nisha Dahiya and North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, left, compete during their women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
