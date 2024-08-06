Published 11:08 IST, August 6th 2024
‘They Hurt Her’: Nisha Dahiya’s Coach Alleges Korean Wrestler ‘Intentionally’ Caused Injury to Nisha
Coach Virender Dahiya alleged that Nisha Dahiya's injury was intentionally inflicted by the North Korean with the goal of damaging her entire campaign.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Nisha Dahiya and North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, left, compete during their women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:08 IST, August 6th 2024