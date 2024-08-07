sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 19:39 IST, August 7th 2024

'They should've paid attention': WFI demands action against Vinesh Phogat's Support Staff

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Wednesday demanded action against the support staff attached with Vinesh Phogat in the wake of her shock exit from the Paris Olympics, saying the blunder of not maintaining her weight before the final was not acceptable.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Not 100 grams Vinesh Phogats weight had increased by 3 kg a lot of happening before final
Vinesh Phogat | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:39 IST, August 7th 2024