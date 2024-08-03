Published 23:30 IST, August 3rd 2024
Trinity Rodman’s ‘bit of magic’ sends US into Olympic soccer semifinals in 1-0 win over Japan
Mallory Swanson says Trinity Rodman gave the United States a bit of magic when the team needed it most. Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women’s soccer semifinals at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
