Published 23:30 IST, August 3rd 2024

Trinity Rodman’s ‘bit of magic’ sends US into Olympic soccer semifinals in 1-0 win over Japan

Mallory Swanson says Trinity Rodman gave the United States a bit of magic when the team needed it most. Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women’s soccer semifinals at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
