Published 10:07 IST, July 24th 2024
United States favored to top overall medal table at Paris Games; China may challenge for most gold
As the Paris Olympics are set to open this week, the United States goes in as the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The medals for the Paris 2024 Olympic are displayed at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:07 IST, July 24th 2024