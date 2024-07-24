sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:07 IST, July 24th 2024

United States favored to top overall medal table at Paris Games; China may challenge for most gold

As the Paris Olympics are set to open this week, the United States goes in as the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paris Olympics
The medals for the Paris 2024 Olympic are displayed at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Image: AP
10:07 IST, July 24th 2024