Published 11:31 IST, August 1st 2024

US tops South Sudan 103-86 at Paris Olympics, earns spot in men's basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. clinched a trip to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics by beating South Sudan 103-86 on Wednesday night — a game that wasn't ever really in doubt but was no romp either.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James
Nuni Omot defends LeBron James in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France | Image: AP
