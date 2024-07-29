Published 10:34 IST, July 29th 2024
US women beat Germany 4-1 at Olympics and Canada tops France 2-1 amid drone-spying scandal
Coach Emma Hayes tempered expectations as the United States cruised to a 4-1 win over Germany on Sunday night for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Players from the United States celebrate after Sophia Smith scored their side's first goal, during the women's Group B soccer match between the United States and Germany at the Velodrome stadium | Image: AP
