Published 10:40 IST, August 8th 2024

USA's Sarah Hildebrandt beats Cuban for gold after original opponent, Vinesh Phogat, misses weight

The most unusual day of Sarah Hildebrandt's wrestling career ended with her earning an Olympic gold medal. The American won the 50-kilogram women's category on Wednesday, defeating Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 3-0 in the championship match.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sarah Hildebrandt
Sarah Hildebrandt celebrates after defeating Yusneylis Guzman in their women's freestyle 50kg final match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
