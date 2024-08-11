sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:27 IST, August 11th 2024

Victor Wembanyama's 1st Olympics Ends In Tears And A Silver Medal

The French star finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in a 98-87 men's basketball gold-medal game loss to the U.S. on Saturday. It was the second straight Olympic silver for France.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Victor Wembanyama in tears as France loses gold medal match to USA at Paris Olympics
  • 3 min read
