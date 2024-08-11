Published 10:27 IST, August 11th 2024
Victor Wembanyama's 1st Olympics Ends In Tears And A Silver Medal
The French star finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in a 98-87 men's basketball gold-medal game loss to the U.S. on Saturday. It was the second straight Olympic silver for France.
Victor Wembanyama in tears as France loses gold medal match to USA at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
