Published 14:52 IST, August 10th 2024

Victory is testament to your perseverance, teamwork, spirit: Sports Minister to hockey team

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Olympic bronze winning Indian hockey team for its perseverance and indomitable spirit while felicitating the Harmanpreet Singh-led side here on Saturday.India beat Spain 2-1 to clinch their second successive Olympic bronze.