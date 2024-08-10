sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:52 IST, August 10th 2024

Victory is testament to your perseverance, teamwork, spirit: Sports Minister to hockey team

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Olympic bronze winning Indian hockey team for its perseverance and indomitable spirit while felicitating the Harmanpreet Singh-led side here on Saturday.India beat Spain 2-1 to clinch their second successive Olympic bronze.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian men's hockey team pose with Bronze Medal at the Paris Olympics podium
Indian men's hockey team pose with Bronze Medal at the Paris Olympics podium | Image: AP
