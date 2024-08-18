sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:49 IST, August 18th 2024

Vinesh wants wrestlers from Balali to break records, achieve bigger success

Overwhelmed by the grand reception she received on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat said it would be a matter of great pride for her if she could train women wrestlers from her village Balali to become more successful than her.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vinesh Phogat was showered with flowers upon her return to India
Vinesh Phogat was showered with flowers upon her return to India | Image: PTI
