Published 22:56 IST, August 13th 2024

Wanted to treat bronze medal bout as state meet match: Aman Sehrawat

India's youngest individual medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 21-year-old from the iconic Chhatrasal akhadaa (wrestling academy), gave a sneak peek into his mindset before the biggest bout of his nascent career.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat with his bronze medal
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
