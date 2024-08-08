sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:34 IST, August 8th 2024

‘It Was Very Strange, Like ‘OMG’: Paris Gold Medallist Reveals Reaction to Vinesh’s Disqualification

Sarah Hildebrandt offers support to Vinesh Phogat following her disappointing outcome at the Paris Olympics, displaying empathy in the face of adversity.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Paris Olympics: Sarah Hildebrandt reacts to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification | Image: AP
13:27 IST, August 8th 2024