sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 14:02 IST, August 9th 2024

‘We Have Played One-Sided’: Hockey India Coach Shares Insights on the Team’s Paris Olympics Journey

After Hockey India won the bronze medal match against Spain at the Olympics, assistant coach, Shivendra Singh, spoke about their performance and praised them.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harmanpreet Singh
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after receiving the bronze medal in the men's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:02 IST, August 9th 2024