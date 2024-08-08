Published 10:20 IST, August 8th 2024
‘Will Make Her Understand’: Mahavir Phogat Speaks Out on Vinesh’s Retirement After Disqualification
Vinesh Phogat's childhood coach & mentor Mahavir Phogat wants the wrestler to re-think upon her decision to retire and looks forward to talk her out of it.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
