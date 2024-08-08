sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 10:20 IST, August 8th 2024

‘Will Make Her Understand’: Mahavir Phogat Speaks Out on Vinesh’s Retirement After Disqualification

Vinesh Phogat's childhood coach & mentor Mahavir Phogat wants the wrestler to re-think upon her decision to retire and looks forward to talk her out of it.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat
India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:14 IST, August 8th 2024